Everton fans have stood by Sean Dyche during years of underwhelming performances, but patience ran out with his recent sacking. The fans have endured a season of near relegation struggles, longing for strategic innovation beyond Dyche's defensive focus.

Despite being an esteemed club, Everton now remains trapped in a cycle of avoiding relegation. Under Dyche, they avoided defeat thanks to his organizational tactics, yet the team showed little ambition or skill in attacking plays, leaving supporters frustrated and disheartened.

Significantly, Everton's investment in players has not translated into success. The club's historical prestige is overshadowed by current challenges, as their 16th place standing leaves them precariously close to the relegation zone. As the season unfolds post-Dyche, Evertonians hope for redemption and revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)