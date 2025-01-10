Left Menu

Bochum Awarded Victory After Firelighter Incident

Bochum is declared 2-0 winners over Union Berlin after goalkeeper Patrick Drewes was struck by a firelighter. The incident led to a court awarding Bochum the win. Union Berlin plans to appeal the decision, arguing against the result. The win lifts Bochum off the division bottom.

Updated: 10-01-2025 09:08 IST
A dramatic Bundesliga match between Bochum and Union Berlin concluded with an unusual decision: Bochum was awarded a 2-0 victory after an off-field incident impacted their play.

During the December game, Bochum's goalkeeper, Patrick Drewes, was injured when a firelighter, thrown by a Berlin supporter, made contact with him. The German soccer federation's sports court attributed the disturbance to Union Berlin, leading to Bochum's awarded victory.

Union Berlin, which disagreed with the ruling, citing that the match ended 1-1 under the referee's supervision, is contemplating an appeal. This decision has shifted Bochum out of the relegation zone while Union Berlin remains in 12th place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

