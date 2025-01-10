Left Menu

Taylor Fritz's One-Match-At-A-Time Grand Slam Strategy

Taylor Fritz, ranked fourth globally, enters the Australian Open with his consistent Grand Slam approach. After reaching his first Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open, beaten by Jannik Sinner, and the ATP Finals decider, Fritz emphasizes focusing on one match at a time to avoid added pressure.

Ranked fourth in the world, Taylor Fritz is set to kick off his Australian Open journey, maintaining his consistent Grand Slam approach. Despite a challenging final at the U.S. Open against Jannik Sinner and an ATP Finals defeat, Fritz remains focused.

The 27-year-old American, who opens against Jenson Brooksby, insists it's crucial not to speculate on potential later-round opponents. "The worst thing I can do is look too far ahead," he commented, focused on facing each match individually.

After significant matches last year, including the U.S. Open final and encounters with top-ranked players, Fritz acknowledges the growth in his game. He continues to refine his skills, aiming to build on his 2022 performance.

