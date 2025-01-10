Taylor Fritz's One-Match-At-A-Time Grand Slam Strategy

Ranked fourth in the world, Taylor Fritz is set to kick off his Australian Open journey, maintaining his consistent Grand Slam approach. Despite a challenging final at the U.S. Open against Jannik Sinner and an ATP Finals defeat, Fritz remains focused.

The 27-year-old American, who opens against Jenson Brooksby, insists it's crucial not to speculate on potential later-round opponents. "The worst thing I can do is look too far ahead," he commented, focused on facing each match individually.

After significant matches last year, including the U.S. Open final and encounters with top-ranked players, Fritz acknowledges the growth in his game. He continues to refine his skills, aiming to build on his 2022 performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)