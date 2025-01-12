Rainy Melbourne Sees Sabalenka Slide to Victory

Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her campaign for a third consecutive Australian Open title with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory over Sloane Stephens. Her match took place on a rainy day at Melbourne Park, where indoor play on key courts continued despite the deluge outside. Sabalenka completed her match on Rod Laver Arena in just over an hour.

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who lost to Sabalenka in last year's final, advanced to the second round indoors. Meanwhile, men's sixth seed Casper Ruud and former world number four Kei Nishikori battled through five-set victories. Many games were interrupted by rain, with eight of the 32 singles matches canceled.

Despite the weather, Sabalenka managed five breaks of serve, hitting 20 winners and 21 unforced errors, setting up a second-round match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Elsewhere, Mirra Andreeva and Arthur Fils were among the first to reach the second round after winning their respective matches.

