Left Menu

Rainy Melbourne Sees Sabalenka Slide to Victory

Aryna Sabalenka began her quest for a third consecutive Australian Open title with a decisive win over Sloane Stephens, as rain disrupted the opening day. The tournament saw various players secure wins despite the weather, with indoor matches continuing under closed roofs on main courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 16:38 IST
Rainy Melbourne Sees Sabalenka Slide to Victory
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her campaign for a third consecutive Australian Open title with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory over Sloane Stephens. Her match took place on a rainy day at Melbourne Park, where indoor play on key courts continued despite the deluge outside. Sabalenka completed her match on Rod Laver Arena in just over an hour.

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who lost to Sabalenka in last year's final, advanced to the second round indoors. Meanwhile, men's sixth seed Casper Ruud and former world number four Kei Nishikori battled through five-set victories. Many games were interrupted by rain, with eight of the 32 singles matches canceled.

Despite the weather, Sabalenka managed five breaks of serve, hitting 20 winners and 21 unforced errors, setting up a second-round match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Elsewhere, Mirra Andreeva and Arthur Fils were among the first to reach the second round after winning their respective matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025