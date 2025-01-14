Mascherano's Miami Mission: Coaching with Passion and Intensity
Javier Mascherano debuts as Inter Miami’s new coach while still living in a hotel. He’s focused on preparing his team for the MLS season alongside Lionel Messi. Known for his intense playing style, Mascherano aims to instill the same level of passion in his players.
Javier Mascherano is set to lead Inter Miami in his coaching debut this weekend, although he is yet to settle into a permanent residence.
Taking charge a few weeks ago, Mascherano, who coached Lionel Messi at Barcelona and Argentina, hasn't found time to explore South Florida due to intense work commitments, including prepping for the Major League Soccer season.
The team's second official training session featured Messi and others gearing up for Saturday's preseason opener. Mascherano, emphasizing intensity and courage, desires to coach as fiercely as he played.
