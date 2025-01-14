Left Menu

Barcelona's Defensive Dilemma: Araujo's Staying Power

Barcelona must decide on Ronald Araujo's future as Inigo Martinez faces a month out due to injury. Araujo's impressive return from injury could see him stay, despite links to Juventus. Manager Hansi Flick emphasizes the importance of consistency following a notable Super Cup victory.

14-01-2025
Barcelona faces a critical decision on whether to keep defender Ronald Araujo as Inigo Martinez is sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury, manager Hansi Flick announced Tuesday.

Araujo, who recently returned from an injury, has been linked to Juventus; however, his role could be crucial in Martinez's absence. Araujo showcased his skills in Barcelona's 4-0 Copa del Rey victory over Barbastro and the Super Cup win against Real Madrid.

Forward Ansu Fati continues to struggle with form and injuries. Manager Flick stressed the need for his squad to maintain their victorious spirit, especially in their upcoming match against Real Betis.

