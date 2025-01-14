Barcelona's Defensive Dilemma: Araujo's Staying Power

Barcelona faces a critical decision on whether to keep defender Ronald Araujo as Inigo Martinez is sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury, manager Hansi Flick announced Tuesday.

Araujo, who recently returned from an injury, has been linked to Juventus; however, his role could be crucial in Martinez's absence. Araujo showcased his skills in Barcelona's 4-0 Copa del Rey victory over Barbastro and the Super Cup win against Real Madrid.

Forward Ansu Fati continues to struggle with form and injuries. Manager Flick stressed the need for his squad to maintain their victorious spirit, especially in their upcoming match against Real Betis.

