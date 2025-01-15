Left Menu

Upsets and Triumphs at Australian Open: A Dramatic Day Four

The Australian Open saw surprising outcomes on day four with Olympic and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen exiting the tournament, while top players like Djokovic and Sabalenka faced challenges but advanced. Siegemund claimed a major victory against Zheng, signaling intense competition in the tournament's women's draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:38 IST
The Australian Open continued with a blend of surprising exits and hard-fought victories on its fourth day. Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, the tournament's fifth seed, exited after a stunning defeat by unseeded German Laura Siegemund.

Meanwhile, tennis giant Novak Djokovic moved closer to a record 25th Grand Slam title, overcoming Jaime Faria in four sets. Djokovic's resilience highlighted his fighting spirit as he aimed for his 11th title at Melbourne Park.

Belarusian top seed Aryna Sabalenka faced a tough challenge but battled through to secure her place in the next round. The tournament's dynamic shifts underscore the unpredictable nature of this year's championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

