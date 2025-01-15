Priyansh Arya: From Domestic Sensation to IPL Star

Priyansh Arya is making waves in the cricketing world, capturing attention after smashing six consecutive sixes in a Delhi Premier League match. The performance skyrocketed his worth, leading Punjab Kings to secure him for Rs 3.8 crore at the IPL auction.

Joining the Punjab Kings camp, Arya is eager to learn from cricketing legends like head coach Ricky Ponting, renowned for his pull shot, and skipper Shreyas Iyer. These interactions promise to refine his cricketing prowess as Arya prepares for the upcoming IPL season.

Despite gaining fame, Arya remains focused, not allowing the hefty price tag to affect him. A lifelong admirer of Gautam Gambhir and Kumar Sangakkara, Arya draws inspiration from their techniques and hopes to emulate their successes in the cricketing arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)