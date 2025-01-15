Priyansh Arya: From Domestic Sensation to IPL Star
Priyansh Arya's cricketing journey took a thrilling turn after hitting six sixes in an over during the Delhi Premier League, catching IPL's Punjab Kings' attention with a Rs 3.8 crore bid. Now, Arya seeks guidance from Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer as he gears up for IPL 2023.
Priyansh Arya is making waves in the cricketing world, capturing attention after smashing six consecutive sixes in a Delhi Premier League match. The performance skyrocketed his worth, leading Punjab Kings to secure him for Rs 3.8 crore at the IPL auction.
Joining the Punjab Kings camp, Arya is eager to learn from cricketing legends like head coach Ricky Ponting, renowned for his pull shot, and skipper Shreyas Iyer. These interactions promise to refine his cricketing prowess as Arya prepares for the upcoming IPL season.
Despite gaining fame, Arya remains focused, not allowing the hefty price tag to affect him. A lifelong admirer of Gautam Gambhir and Kumar Sangakkara, Arya draws inspiration from their techniques and hopes to emulate their successes in the cricketing arena.
