Teen Sensation Learner Tien Stuns Medvedev at Australian Open
19-year-old American qualifier Learner Tien achieved a remarkable victory against Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open, winning 6-3 7-6(4) 6-7(8) 1-6 7-6(7). Despite losing momentum, Tien rallied back to outlast the former finalist, with the match concluding in a thrilling late-night decider.
- Country:
- Australia
In a gripping Australian Open face-off, American teenager Learner Tien delivered a stunning upset against three-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev, moving into the third round with a 6-3 7-6(4) 6-7(8) 1-6 7-6(7) victory.
Although Tien appeared to fade after Medvedev saved a match point and staged a comeback, the 19-year-old mustered his energy to become the youngest American since Pete Sampras in 1990 to reach this stage of the competition.
After a rain delay halted proceedings close to 3am, Tien impressively denied Medvedev's serve for the match, ultimately seizing victory at 10-7 in the final tiebreak as Medvedev's last return drifted long.
(With inputs from agencies.)
