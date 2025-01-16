Left Menu

Teen Sensation Learner Tien Stuns Medvedev at Australian Open

19-year-old American qualifier Learner Tien achieved a remarkable victory against Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open, winning 6-3 7-6(4) 6-7(8) 1-6 7-6(7). Despite losing momentum, Tien rallied back to outlast the former finalist, with the match concluding in a thrilling late-night decider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:38 IST
Teen Sensation Learner Tien Stuns Medvedev at Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a gripping Australian Open face-off, American teenager Learner Tien delivered a stunning upset against three-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev, moving into the third round with a 6-3 7-6(4) 6-7(8) 1-6 7-6(7) victory.

Although Tien appeared to fade after Medvedev saved a match point and staged a comeback, the 19-year-old mustered his energy to become the youngest American since Pete Sampras in 1990 to reach this stage of the competition.

After a rain delay halted proceedings close to 3am, Tien impressively denied Medvedev's serve for the match, ultimately seizing victory at 10-7 in the final tiebreak as Medvedev's last return drifted long.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025