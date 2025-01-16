Teen Sensation Learner Tien Stuns Medvedev at Australian Open

In a gripping Australian Open face-off, American teenager Learner Tien delivered a stunning upset against three-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev, moving into the third round with a 6-3 7-6(4) 6-7(8) 1-6 7-6(7) victory.

Although Tien appeared to fade after Medvedev saved a match point and staged a comeback, the 19-year-old mustered his energy to become the youngest American since Pete Sampras in 1990 to reach this stage of the competition.

After a rain delay halted proceedings close to 3am, Tien impressively denied Medvedev's serve for the match, ultimately seizing victory at 10-7 in the final tiebreak as Medvedev's last return drifted long.

