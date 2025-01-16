Left Menu

Sinner Advances in Australian Open, Teen Sensations Shine

The Australian Open's latest round saw defending champion Jannik Sinner advance, American teenager Tien Learner stunning Danil Medvedev, and major champions like Iga Swiatek progressing. Despite setbacks, notable performances lit up Melbourne's courts as athletes vied for advancement in the prestigious Grand Slam tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:39 IST
Defending champion Jannik Sinner survived an early scare to move into the third round of the Australian Open. Meanwhile, Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca's Grand Slam journey ended in the second round.

American qualifier Tien Learner stole the spotlight by defeating Russian fifth seed Danil Medvedev in an intense five-hour match, concluding near 3am. Major champions like Iga Swiatek, who swept through her match, also progressed, alongside fellow seeded players Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina.

Jasmine Paolini joined them by winning her evening match. The tournament continued to deliver drama with Danielle Collins securing her victory against Australian Destanee Aiava amidst crowd reactions. The competition saw strong performances from both seasoned and rising stars.

