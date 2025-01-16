Sinner Advances in Australian Open, Teen Sensations Shine

Defending champion Jannik Sinner survived an early scare to move into the third round of the Australian Open. Meanwhile, Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca's Grand Slam journey ended in the second round.

American qualifier Tien Learner stole the spotlight by defeating Russian fifth seed Danil Medvedev in an intense five-hour match, concluding near 3am. Major champions like Iga Swiatek, who swept through her match, also progressed, alongside fellow seeded players Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina.

Jasmine Paolini joined them by winning her evening match. The tournament continued to deliver drama with Danielle Collins securing her victory against Australian Destanee Aiava amidst crowd reactions. The competition saw strong performances from both seasoned and rising stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)