Left Menu

Genesis Invitational Moves Due to LA Wildfires

The Genesis Invitational, originally set to take place at Riviera Country Club, will relocate due to the destructive wildfires in Los Angeles. The PGA Tour aims to support the local community and those affected. An update on the new location and further details will be announced shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 02:59 IST
Genesis Invitational Moves Due to LA Wildfires

The upcoming PGA Tour event, the Genesis Invitational, has been relocated from its traditional venue at Riviera Country Club in Southern California due to raging wildfires affecting the Los Angeles area.

In a statement, the PGA Tour announced, 'In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that the 2025 Genesis Invitational will be played at an alternate location.' Further details on the venue will be provided soon.

The organization is also exploring ways to aid the Los Angeles community, aligning with Tiger Woods' focus on supporting those displaced by the fires, as expressed during his TGL debut earlier this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025