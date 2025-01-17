Genesis Invitational Moves Due to LA Wildfires

The upcoming PGA Tour event, the Genesis Invitational, has been relocated from its traditional venue at Riviera Country Club in Southern California due to raging wildfires affecting the Los Angeles area.

In a statement, the PGA Tour announced, 'In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that the 2025 Genesis Invitational will be played at an alternate location.' Further details on the venue will be provided soon.

The organization is also exploring ways to aid the Los Angeles community, aligning with Tiger Woods' focus on supporting those displaced by the fires, as expressed during his TGL debut earlier this week.

