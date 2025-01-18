Sofia Goggia Triumphs at Cortina's Iconic Downhill

Italian skiing sensation Sofia Goggia made a remarkable comeback from injury, clinching the World Cup downhill title at Cortina d'Ampezzo on Saturday. The 32-year-old displayed her skill by completing the course in 1 minute and 33.95 seconds.

Despite a few early errors, Goggia dominated the third sector, finishing ahead of Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie and Italy's Federica Brignone, who took second and third places respectively. This victory was Goggia's second major success since returning from a leg injury in February.

Meanwhile, American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn returned from retirement but finished in 20th place following a costly mistake near the end of her descent. Goggia's compatriot Brignone, with a third-place finish, rose to the top of the overall standings. The competition continues with a super-G event on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)