Left Menu

India Shines at Kho Kho World Cup: A Historic Victory

India celebrated a significant achievement as both the men's and women's teams clinched the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup titles by defeating Nepal. Prime Minister Modi praised the teams' exemplary skill and determination, highlighting this victory's role in popularizing Kho Kho among Indian youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 23:54 IST
India Shines at Kho Kho World Cup: A Historic Victory
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic moment for Indian sports, the country's men's and women's Kho Kho teams clinched the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup titles. Playing at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Sunday, both teams triumphed over Nepal, showcasing impressive speed and skill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations, emphasizing the remarkable achievement as a pivotal moment for India's traditional sport. In a post on social media platform X, he commended the players' unparalleled skill, teamwork, and determination.

Modi expressed hope that this victory will inspire more youths to take up Kho Kho, further popularizing it across the nation. The Prime Minister lauded the grit and dedication of both teams, seeing this as a step towards elevating Kho Kho's profile among young athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025