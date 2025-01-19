India Shines at Kho Kho World Cup: A Historic Victory

In a historic moment for Indian sports, the country's men's and women's Kho Kho teams clinched the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup titles. Playing at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Sunday, both teams triumphed over Nepal, showcasing impressive speed and skill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations, emphasizing the remarkable achievement as a pivotal moment for India's traditional sport. In a post on social media platform X, he commended the players' unparalleled skill, teamwork, and determination.

Modi expressed hope that this victory will inspire more youths to take up Kho Kho, further popularizing it across the nation. The Prime Minister lauded the grit and dedication of both teams, seeing this as a step towards elevating Kho Kho's profile among young athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)