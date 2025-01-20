Left Menu

De Minaur Triumphs into Australian Open Quarter-Finals

Alex De Minaur advanced to the Australian Open quarter-finals after defeating American Alex Michelsen. The 25-year-old Australian will face top seed Jannik Sinner in the next round. De Minaur aims to become the first Australian male champion since 1976, despite never beating Sinner before.

The Australian Open witnessed a thrilling encounter as Alex De Minaur defeated rising American star Alex Michelsen in straight sets to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. The 25-year-old, who proudly waved the home flag, bagged a 6-0, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory on the Rod Laver Arena.

The match saw De Minaur taking an early lead, winning the first eight games before Michelsen made a vigorous comeback. However, De Minaur's consistency and a crucial passing shot allowed him to maintain a two-set advantage. Despite some shaky moments in the third set, he clinched the match and delighted the local supporters.

Looking ahead, De Minaur, now in the last eight at all Grand Slam tournaments, is set to face defending champion Jannik Sinner. The Australian remains optimistically geared up to overcome the odds and pursue a historic title at the Melbourne tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

