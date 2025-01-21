Manchester City Bolsters Defense Amid Injury Crisis

Manchester City has made strategic moves to address an injury-hit defense by signing 19-year-old Vitor Reis from Palmeiras for 35 million euros. This marks the team's second defensive signing in a short span, illustrating a proactive approach in the January transfer window. Reis is expected to add much-needed depth to the squad.

Lens' Abdukodir Khusanov also joined City earlier this week on a 4 1/2-year contract. While the terms of Reis' deal remain undisclosed, the urgency for these signings became evident following injuries to key players such as Ruben Dias and John Stones. City director of football Txiki Begiristain praised Reis for his aerial prowess and on-ball skills, characteristics essential for a top-tier defender.

The club's active transfer initiation comes as it fights to keep pace with Premier League leaders and maintain its presence in the Champions League. With rumors circulating about forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt as another potential addition, City is clearly prioritizing squad reinforcement amidst challenging times.

