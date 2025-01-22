Crisis at Dortmund: Sahin's Future in Doubt After Bologna Upset
Bologna achieved a historic victory in the Champions League against Dortmund, intensifying pressure on coach Nuri Sahin after four consecutive losses. Dortmund's sporting director, Ricken, and advisor, Sammer, suggest drastic measures may follow if performance does not improve ahead of their next match against Werder Bremen.
- Country:
- Germany
Dortmund's turbulent Champions League run reached critical mass with a stunning 2-1 defeat against Bologna, casting doubt over coach Nuri Sahin's future. The Italian side's historic win marks Bologna's first in the tournament, applying pressure on Sahin after four straight defeats.
Sporting director Lars Ricken underscored the urgency of Dortmund's situation. With a track record of only one win in nine games, Ricken alluded to potential drastic decisions in discussions among the club's leadership. The team, struggling to find form, has slipped to 10th place in the Bundesliga.
Criticism from former coach Matthias Sammer highlights Dortmund's deep-rooted issues. Sammer cited the team's lack of defensive and offensive coordination. With their Champions League hopes dwindling, Ricken emphasized a need for actionable solutions, acknowledging Sahin's historical ties but questioning the path forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dortmund
- Sahin
- Bologna
- Champions League
- football
- loss
- defeat
- sporting director
- coach change
- pressure
ALSO READ
Guangzhou FC's Untimely Exit Marks a New Era in Chinese Football
MobiKwik Reports Q2 Loss Amid Growth Investments
Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh: Tragic Loss of Security Personnel
Tragic Loss: Couple's Demise Shocks Community Ahead of Son's Wedding
Pakistan Penalised for Slow Over Rate: A Costly Defeat in Cape Town