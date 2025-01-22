Crisis at Dortmund: Sahin's Future in Doubt After Bologna Upset

Dortmund's turbulent Champions League run reached critical mass with a stunning 2-1 defeat against Bologna, casting doubt over coach Nuri Sahin's future. The Italian side's historic win marks Bologna's first in the tournament, applying pressure on Sahin after four straight defeats.

Sporting director Lars Ricken underscored the urgency of Dortmund's situation. With a track record of only one win in nine games, Ricken alluded to potential drastic decisions in discussions among the club's leadership. The team, struggling to find form, has slipped to 10th place in the Bundesliga.

Criticism from former coach Matthias Sammer highlights Dortmund's deep-rooted issues. Sammer cited the team's lack of defensive and offensive coordination. With their Champions League hopes dwindling, Ricken emphasized a need for actionable solutions, acknowledging Sahin's historical ties but questioning the path forward.

