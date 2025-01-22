Boosting Sports Development in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

In a bid to enhance sports infrastructure and athlete training, Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse inspected the Sports Authority of India centre in Shri Vijay Puram during her recent visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Minister emphasized the need for improvements in the current facilities.

Accompanied by coaches and athletes, Minister Khadse evaluated the resources and amenities available at the sports complexes. She deliberated on means to integrate innovative approaches in sports training to further develop young talent.

With attention on the future, Khadse's visit highlighted plans to prepare athletes for global participation, particularly eyeing India's presence in the 2036 Olympics. She also reinforced the role of government initiatives to bolster sports excellence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)