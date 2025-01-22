Left Menu

Boosting Sports Development in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse visited the Sports Authority of India centre in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The visit focused on reviewing the training and facilities for athletes, with discussions on future sports development and involvement in the 2036 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:25 IST
Raksha Nikhil Khadse
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance sports infrastructure and athlete training, Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse inspected the Sports Authority of India centre in Shri Vijay Puram during her recent visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Minister emphasized the need for improvements in the current facilities.

Accompanied by coaches and athletes, Minister Khadse evaluated the resources and amenities available at the sports complexes. She deliberated on means to integrate innovative approaches in sports training to further develop young talent.

With attention on the future, Khadse's visit highlighted plans to prepare athletes for global participation, particularly eyeing India's presence in the 2036 Olympics. She also reinforced the role of government initiatives to bolster sports excellence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

