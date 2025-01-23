Left Menu

Clash in Rome: Real Sociedad Fans Targeted by Lazio Ultras

A confrontation occurred in Rome, where approximately 70 Real Sociedad fans were attacked by suspected Lazio 'ultra' supporters at a local bar. The incident resulted in three Sociedad fans suffering stab wounds. The assailants fled upon the arrival of the police, who are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

A violent confrontation erupted in Rome overnight as around 70 Real Sociedad fans fell victim to an attack orchestrated by what are believed to be Lazio 'ultra' supporters. This altercation happened ahead of Sociedad's Europa League match against Lazio. Three Sociedad supporters sustained injuries from stab wounds during the incident.

The attack took place at a local bar, where about 80 attackers descended on the Sociedad fans. The violence added tension to the lead-up to Thursday's match between the two clubs, raising concerns about fan safety at international sporting events.

The attackers made a hasty retreat as police arrived at the scene. Local authorities are currently investigating the incident to identify the perpetrators. While Lazio tops the Europa League standings, Sociedad stands in 12th place among 36 teams.

