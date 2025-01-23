Left Menu

Iga Swiatek's Spirited Struggle at Australian Open

Iga Swiatek's journey to her first Australian Open final was halted by Madison Keys, but the young champion remains optimistic about her future. Despite squandering a match point and losing, Swiatek is keen to learn from the experience and aims to come back stronger next year.

Iga Swiatek's aspirations to reach her first Australian Open final took a hit on Thursday, courtesy of a determined performance by American Madison Keys. Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, remained upbeat despite the loss.

After failing to capitalize on a match point at 6-5 in the third set, she watched Keys clinch a thrilling 5-7 6-1 7-6(8) victory. Swiatek acknowledged her struggles with control and pace, noting that Keys played with high intensity throughout.

Reflecting on the match, Swiatek admitted to making too many errors but emphasized her young age as a comfort and motivation. With an eye on improvement, she remains determined to regroup and challenge for the title next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

