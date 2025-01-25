Left Menu

Countdown Begins: Uttarakhand Gears Up for 38th National Games

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a thorough review of preparations for the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, scheduled for January 2025. With Prime Minister Modi set to inaugurate the event, the state is focusing on improving facilities and promoting sports to boost participation and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:40 IST
Countdown Begins: Uttarakhand Gears Up for 38th National Games
Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent review session, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assessed preparations for the highly anticipated 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, slated for January 28, 2025. During his visit to Dehradun's Maharana Pratap Stadium on Saturday, he scrutinized the arrangements, especially in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending inauguration of the event.

The Chief Minister emphasized enhancing convenience and facilities for both players and spectators. Ensuring robust LED setups for live telecasts, Chief Minister Dhami views the games as a significant opportunity to bolster Uttarakhand's national image while encouraging youth engagement in sports. The state pledges matching prize money for local medalists and plans to organize Deepotsav and other celebrations across Uttarakhand, fostering public involvement.

As Uttarakhand hosts the 'Green Games,' logistical and infrastructural strategies are paramount. The Chief Minister directed comprehensive arrangements for transportation, accommodation, and health amenities to ensure smooth visitor experiences. He urged the police and administration to manage routes efficiently, mitigate inconvenience, and secure adequate parking facilities as the state prepares for Prime Minister Modi's attendance at the event's grand inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025