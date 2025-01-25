Countdown Begins: Uttarakhand Gears Up for 38th National Games

In a recent review session, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assessed preparations for the highly anticipated 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, slated for January 28, 2025. During his visit to Dehradun's Maharana Pratap Stadium on Saturday, he scrutinized the arrangements, especially in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending inauguration of the event.

The Chief Minister emphasized enhancing convenience and facilities for both players and spectators. Ensuring robust LED setups for live telecasts, Chief Minister Dhami views the games as a significant opportunity to bolster Uttarakhand's national image while encouraging youth engagement in sports. The state pledges matching prize money for local medalists and plans to organize Deepotsav and other celebrations across Uttarakhand, fostering public involvement.

As Uttarakhand hosts the 'Green Games,' logistical and infrastructural strategies are paramount. The Chief Minister directed comprehensive arrangements for transportation, accommodation, and health amenities to ensure smooth visitor experiences. He urged the police and administration to manage routes efficiently, mitigate inconvenience, and secure adequate parking facilities as the state prepares for Prime Minister Modi's attendance at the event's grand inauguration.

