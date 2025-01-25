Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Upsets Mumbai in Ranji Trophy Stunner

Jammu and Kashmir achieved a significant upset by defeating defending Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai. Despite playing against a star-studded team, J&K triumphed by five wickets. This victory enhances their chance for a knock-out berth, marking a historic win against Mumbai last seen in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:08 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Upsets Mumbai in Ranji Trophy Stunner
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team pulled off a remarkable victory against defending champions Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, securing a five-wicket win over a team that boasted players like Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane.

With this victory, Jammu and Kashmir are on the verge of advancing to the knockout phase, a dream not realized since their last triumph over Mumbai in 2014.

Despite a valiant effort from Mumbai, including a century from Shardul Thakur, J&K's strategic partnerships and decisive batting secured the memorable victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025