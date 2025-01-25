Jammu and Kashmir Upsets Mumbai in Ranji Trophy Stunner

Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team pulled off a remarkable victory against defending champions Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, securing a five-wicket win over a team that boasted players like Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane.

With this victory, Jammu and Kashmir are on the verge of advancing to the knockout phase, a dream not realized since their last triumph over Mumbai in 2014.

Despite a valiant effort from Mumbai, including a century from Shardul Thakur, J&K's strategic partnerships and decisive batting secured the memorable victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)