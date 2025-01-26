Left Menu

Shashank Singh: Rising Star of Punjab Kings on a Mission

Shashank Singh of Punjab Kings is focused on elevating his game after a breakout IPL season. With plans to use the reverse sweep more on slower wickets, he's geared to limit 'stupid shots' and win more games. The seasoned batter aims to impress with technical improvements and smart play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 15:16 IST
Shashank Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Shashank Singh, the Punjab Kings cricketer, is determined to enhance his prowess following an impressive IPL season. With a strategic plan to counter familiar opponents, Singh looks to incorporate the reverse sweep on slower pitches and reduce 'stupid shots' to secure more victories for his team.

Despite Punjab Kings' lackluster season, the 33-year-old shone bright, amassing 354 runs with a striking rate of 164.65 as the team's finisher. His performance also earned admiration from friend and India captain Suryakumar Yadav, underscoring his late blooming career.

In preparation for the forthcoming season, Singh continues to refine his skills, notably working on his pull and hook shots. His interactions with head coach Ricky Ponting are anticipated to further augment his game, as he takes guidance from cricket legend MS Dhoni on mastering the finisher's role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

