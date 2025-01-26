Left Menu

Jannik Sinner: Unstoppable Force on the Tennis Court

Jannik Sinner claimed his second consecutive Australian Open title by outplaying Alexander Zverev. Sinner faced zero break points, had more winners, and fewer errors. The 23-year-old Italian continues to dominate with three Grand Slam titles in 2024, while Zverev remains winless in major finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:08 IST
Jannik Sinner showcased undeniable prowess as he secured his second consecutive Australian Open championship with a decisive victory over Alexander Zverev. The Italian, who has emerged as a formidable force in tennis, outmaneuvered Zverev with precise accuracy and sheer dominance.

Throughout the match, Sinner faced zero break points while accumulating ten against Zverev. He demonstrated superiority with a 27-13 lead in points that extended beyond nine strokes, and maintained an edge with 32 winners compared to Zverev's 25.

Sinner's recent triumphs underscore his impressive streak in Grand Slam tournaments in 2024, having clinched three titles, including the U.S. Open. Meanwhile, Zverev remains determined yet winless in major finals, as the rivalry intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

