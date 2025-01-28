Left Menu

Mumbai Announce Squad for Ranji Clash Against Meghalaya

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) named a 16-player squad for their Ranji Trophy match against Meghalaya. Notable absences include Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer after their underwhelming performances against Jammu & Kashmir. Mumbai's qualification hopes hinge on their next match and results from other teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:21 IST
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo: Instagram/@rohitsharma45/@yashasvijaiswal28). Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has revealed the 16-member squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy matchup against Meghalaya. The selection was carried out by the Senior Selection Committee including Sanjay Patil as Chairman, alongside Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar, and Vikrant Yeligeti. The match is slated for January 30 to February 2 at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC, Mumbai.

Notably absent from the lineup are Indian team captain Rohit Sharma, and promising talents Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer, following their inadequate showings in Mumbai's recent downfall against Jammu and Kashmir. The defending champions faced a disappointing five-wicket defeat, casting doubt on their prospects for tournament qualification.

Jammu & Kashmir currently dominate Group A, with Mumbai trailing in third position. Victory against Meghalaya might still fall short if Jammu & Kashmir and Baroda maintain their leads. During the previous Ranji encounter, Sharma was dismissed cheaply, managing only 28 runs in his second innings. Jaiswal and Iyer failed to impress, acquiring only modest scores. The batting trio is set for India's ODI series against England, intended as preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

The ODI series kicks off on February 6 in Nagpur, with subsequent matches in Cuttack and Ahmedabad on February 9 and 12. Mumbai's squad features Ajinkya Rahane as captain, Saiesh Kurhade, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

