Rodrygo's Scoring Spree: Real Madrid's Champions League Challenge
Rodrygo scored twice as Real Madrid defeated Brest 3-0 in the Champions League, extending his tally to seven goals in as many matches. Despite the victory, Madrid finished 11th in the league phase, raising concerns about a potential playoff clash with Manchester City.
Real Madrid's Rodrygo continued his impressive scoring streak as he netted twice in a 3-0 victory over Brest on Wednesday. However, despite the win, the Spanish giants couldn't secure a higher league phase spot in the Champions League to avoid a potential playoff clash with Manchester City.
Rodrygo's double, alongside a goal from Jude Bellingham, saw Madrid complete the league phase with 15 points, ending up 11th due to goal difference. This places them at risk of facing either Manchester City or Celtic in the upcoming playoffs, with Friday's draw set to reveal their next opponent.
Despite the challenges, Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti remains optimistic, highlighting the team's strong forward potential. "To win the Champions League, you have to defeat all your opponents," he noted, as the club eyes another European title.
