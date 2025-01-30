Upendra's Heroics and Kohli's Return Electrify Ranji Trophy Clash

In a thrilling Ranji Trophy encounter, Upendra Yadav emerged as the star player, guiding Uttar Pradesh to 241 against Delhi with a steadfast 95. This match marked the grand return of cricket icon Virat Kohli to the domestic red-ball arena after 13 years, stirring enthusiasm among the players and spectators.

Delhi's pace trio of Navdeep Saini, Siddhant Sharma, and Money Grewal effectively exploited the early conditions, putting Railways in a precarious position at 66 for five. However, Yadav, in collaboration with veteran spinner Karn Sharma, built a crucial 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket, countering the early setbacks and showcasing remarkable resilience.

The electrifying presence of Kohli drew an unprecedented crowd, infusing energy into the match. Yadav's innings, punctuated by 10 fours and a six, kept the spotlight on even as Delhi's bowlers attempted to regain control. At the end of the day, Delhi stood at 41 for one, preparing to continue under the towering shadow of Kohli's anticipation-filled batting turn.

(With inputs from agencies.)