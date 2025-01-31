Tigers Triumph in Dramatic Shootout to Reach Hockey Final!

The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers emerged victorious in a nail-biting 6-5 penalty shootout against the Tamil Nadu Dragons to earn their place in the Hockey India League final. The match, held on Friday, saw both teams showcasing immense skill and determination.

In a gripping second semifinal, Hyderabad Toofans secured a 3-1 win over Soorma Hockey Club, setting up a much-anticipated clash with the Tigers. Amandeep Lakra, Jacob Anderson, and Nilakanta Sharma were the scorers for the Toofans, while Jeremy Hayward managed the sole goal for Soorma.

The first semifinal witnessed the Tigers overcoming two deficits to push the match into a penalty shootout, tied 2-2 at full time. The Tigers' resilience paid off as they eventually sealed their spot in the final showdown with the towering Toofans.

