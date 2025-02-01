Harshit Rana's Controversial Debut Seals Series for India

In a captivating turn of events, Harshit Rana's debut appearance as a concussion substitute was pivotal in India's 15-run victory over England in the fourth T20 International, effectively clinching the series 3-1.

India, having been put into bat, managed to post a challenging 181-9, driven by crucial half-centuries from all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. Despite a strong start, England faltered at 166 all out with two balls to spare, failing to chase the target.

England captain Jos Buttler expressed discontent over Rana's inclusion, criticizing it as not a like-for-like substitution. However, the contentious decision did not overshadow India's overall tactical excellence highlighted by their spin attack, which stifled England's chase effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)