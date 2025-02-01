Left Menu

Harshit Rana's Controversial Debut Seals Series for India

Harshit Rana's remarkable entry as a concussion substitute led India to a 15-run triumph over England in the fourth T20I, clinching the series 3-1. Although England's captain disputed the substitution, noteworthy performances by Pandya and Dube with the bat fortified India's formidable total of 181-9.

In a captivating turn of events, Harshit Rana's debut appearance as a concussion substitute was pivotal in India's 15-run victory over England in the fourth T20 International, effectively clinching the series 3-1.

India, having been put into bat, managed to post a challenging 181-9, driven by crucial half-centuries from all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. Despite a strong start, England faltered at 166 all out with two balls to spare, failing to chase the target.

England captain Jos Buttler expressed discontent over Rana's inclusion, criticizing it as not a like-for-like substitution. However, the contentious decision did not overshadow India's overall tactical excellence highlighted by their spin attack, which stifled England's chase effectively.

