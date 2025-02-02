Upset on the Pitch: Barcelona Women Stunned by Levante

In a stunning turn of events, Barcelona's women's team lost for the first time in 46 Liga F matches on Saturday.

The unexpected defeat came at the hands of Levante, who are struggling near the bottom of the table. Maria Alharilla opened the scoring for Levante with a powerful strike in the 50th minute.

Ivonne Chacon secured the win with a stoppage-time goal, although Fridolina Rolfo pulled one back for Barcelona immediately after. Despite the setback, Barcelona holds the top spot with 48 points, while Levante remains 15th with 13 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)