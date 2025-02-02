Upset on the Pitch: Barcelona Women Stunned by Levante
Barcelona women suffered a surprising 2-1 defeat to Levante, marking their first Liga F loss in 46 games. Maria Alharilla and Ivonne Chacon scored for Levante, while Fridolina Rolfo netted a late goal for Barcelona. Despite the loss, Barcelona still tops the league standings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 02:19 IST
In a stunning turn of events, Barcelona's women's team lost for the first time in 46 Liga F matches on Saturday.
The unexpected defeat came at the hands of Levante, who are struggling near the bottom of the table. Maria Alharilla opened the scoring for Levante with a powerful strike in the 50th minute.
Ivonne Chacon secured the win with a stoppage-time goal, although Fridolina Rolfo pulled one back for Barcelona immediately after. Despite the setback, Barcelona holds the top spot with 48 points, while Levante remains 15th with 13 points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Mark Day 7 at the Australian Open
Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Displays Mark Day 7 of the Australian Open
Denis Law: A Legendary Football Legacy Remembered
Dramatic Upsets and Strong Performances Mark Day 7 at the Australian Open
Monfils Masterclass: Frenchman Upsets Fritz at Australian Open