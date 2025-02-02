Left Menu

Upset on the Pitch: Barcelona Women Stunned by Levante

Barcelona women suffered a surprising 2-1 defeat to Levante, marking their first Liga F loss in 46 games. Maria Alharilla and Ivonne Chacon scored for Levante, while Fridolina Rolfo netted a late goal for Barcelona. Despite the loss, Barcelona still tops the league standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 02:19 IST
In a stunning turn of events, Barcelona's women's team lost for the first time in 46 Liga F matches on Saturday.

The unexpected defeat came at the hands of Levante, who are struggling near the bottom of the table. Maria Alharilla opened the scoring for Levante with a powerful strike in the 50th minute.

Ivonne Chacon secured the win with a stoppage-time goal, although Fridolina Rolfo pulled one back for Barcelona immediately after. Despite the setback, Barcelona holds the top spot with 48 points, while Levante remains 15th with 13 points.

