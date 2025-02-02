Left Menu

Unexpected Defeat: Barcelona Women Stunned by Levante

Barcelona Women's football team suffered a surprising 2-1 home defeat to Levante, ending their impressive 46-game unbeaten streak in Liga F. Levante's Maria Alharilla and Ivonne Chacon scored decisive goals, while Fridolina Rolfo's late goal was not enough for Barca. Despite the loss, Barcelona still leads the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 02:50 IST
In an unforeseen twist, Barcelona Women experienced their first Liga F defeat in 46 games, facing a 2-1 loss to Levante at home on Saturday.

Despite recently routing Real Madrid 5-0 in the Super Cup, Barca succumbed to a league loss, their first since May 2023. Levante went ahead with a powerful shot from Maria Alharilla in the 50th minute, further solidifying their lead with Ivonne Chacon scoring in stoppage time.

Barcelona managed to score through Fridolina Rolfo shortly after, but the effort proved too late. Barcelona remains atop the league with 48 points, while Levante occupies the 15th position, second from last, with just 13 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

