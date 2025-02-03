Praggnanandhaa Triumphs at Tata Steel Masters with Dramatic Comeback
Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated world champion D. Gukesh 2-1 in a thrilling tiebreaker to win the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament. Despite both players suffering last-round losses, Praggnanandhaa's patience and strategic play in sudden-death led to his first victory at the event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wijkaanzee | Updated: 03-02-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 00:58 IST
In a dramatic upset, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa emerged victorious at the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament after defeating reigning world champion D. Gukesh 2-1 in a razor-thin tiebreaker.
The two teenagers had tied for the top spot with 8.5 points each at the end of an intense 13th and final round, leaving chess enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.
Following heartbreaking losses in the last round, Praggnanandhaa utilized sharp tactics and unwavering patience to clinch his first Masters title, outmaneuvering Gukesh in a tense sudden-death showdown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spinners Spin Pakistan to Victory Against West Indies in Multan Test
Russian Troops Secure Victory in Vozdvyzhenka
Djokovic Triumphs, Snubs Official Broadcaster in Controversial Victory
Sajid Khan Spins Pakistan to Victory with a Stellar Nine-Wicket Haul
India Secures Historic Victory at Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup