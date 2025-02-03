Praggnanandhaa Triumphs at Tata Steel Masters with Dramatic Comeback

In a dramatic upset, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa emerged victorious at the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament after defeating reigning world champion D. Gukesh 2-1 in a razor-thin tiebreaker.

The two teenagers had tied for the top spot with 8.5 points each at the end of an intense 13th and final round, leaving chess enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.

Following heartbreaking losses in the last round, Praggnanandhaa utilized sharp tactics and unwavering patience to clinch his first Masters title, outmaneuvering Gukesh in a tense sudden-death showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)