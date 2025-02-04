Left Menu

Sumit Nagal Advances to Quarterfinals at Rosario Challenger

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal secured a place in the pre-quarterfinals by defeating local favorite Renzo Olivo at the 2025 Rosario Challenger in Argentina. Nagal, the eighth seed, overcame a set deficit to win 5-7, 6-1, 6-0. He awaits the winner of another match.

Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal moved forward into the pre-quarterfinals after a challenging match against Argentina's Renzo Olivo at the 2025 Rosario Challenger.

Nagal, ranked eighth, demonstrated remarkable determination and resilience, overcoming a first-set loss to secure a 5-7, 6-1, 6-0 victory on Monday.

The 27-year-old athlete now prepares to face his next opponent, either Tseng Chun-hsin from Chinese Taipei or Bolivian player Hugo Dellien.

