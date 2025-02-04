Security Tightens in Lahore: Cricket Meets Politics

Pakistan is ramping up security in Lahore as the city prepares to host an international cricket tri-series amid political protests. Starting Wednesday, Pakistan Army and Rangers will ensure the safety of New Zealand and South Africa cricket teams in the wake of escalating tensions due to an upcoming protest by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party.

The tri-nation matches kick off on February 8, the same day the PTI has planned a protest against the alleged stealing of their election mandate last year. This protest is slated to take place at Lahore's iconic Minar-e-Pakistan, adding to security concerns as the city welcomes international visitors.

Despite the government withholding permission for the rally, the PTI remains defiant, vowing to proceed with protests as talks with the government have hit a deadlock. The breakdown in dialogue centers around unfulfilled demands for judicial probes into past political incidents.

