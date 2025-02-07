Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Triumphs in National Games Tennis Showdown

Tamil Nadu secured the men's team gold medal in tennis at the 38th National Games, defeating Karnataka 2-0. Abhinav Shanmugam and Manish Sureshkumar delivered crucial victories against Rishi Reddy and SD Prajwal Dev. The matches were keenly contested, with Tamil Nadu emerging victorious.

Tamil Nadu emerged victorious in the men's team gold medal tennis match at the 38th National Games, ending Karnataka's reign at the top with a 2-0 win.

Abhinav Shanmugam delivered a hard-fought win over Rishi Reddy, securing the first rubber in a thrilling three-set match. Despite Myers Kumar, Karnataka's top player, showing promise, a comeback was thwarted by Manish Sureshkumar's resilient play.

Sureshkumar clinched a decisive victory against SD Prajwal Dev, maintaining Tamil Nadu's lead. His control over key points was pivotal in the team's success, ensuring their place at the top.

