Lockie Ferguson's Injury Clouds New Zealand's Champions Trophy Hopes

With just 11 days before New Zealand's opening Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, key pacer Lockie Ferguson faces uncertainty due to a hamstring injury. Coach Gary Stead is waiting for medical advice on Ferguson's condition before deciding on his replacement. Ferguson recently suffered the injury in a T20 league match in the UAE.

Just 11 days before their crucial Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan, New Zealand's hopes are dimming as pace bowler Lockie Ferguson is in doubt due to a hamstring injury sustained during an ILT20 match in the UAE.

New Zealand is set to face off against Pakistan in their Group A opener at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19. Coach Gary Stead confirmed Ferguson has undergone scans and they are awaiting further medical advice to assess his participation.

Ferguson, who couldn't deliver the final ball for Desert Vipers due to his injury, expressed frustration over missing an eliminator match against Sharjah Warriors. The team management is prepared to make a decision regarding his replacement pending the specialist's recommendations.

