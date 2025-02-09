Left Menu

England Stuns France with Last-Minute Victory

England broke their losing streak by defeating France 26-25 in the Six Nations match at Twickenham. Despite several handling errors by France, England capitalized with Elliot Daly's final try. Flyhalf Fin Smith, in his first start, converted successfully to renew England's championship aspirations.

Updated: 09-02-2025 00:35 IST
In a thrilling Six Nations match at Twickenham, England ended its losing run by defeating France 26-25. Elliot Daly's late try sealed the victory, punishing the French for numerous handling errors. The win rekindles England's championship dreams after an earlier defeat by Ireland.

Flyhalf Fin Smith, making his first start, played a pivotal role. "In the first half, I felt overwhelmed, but the win is exhilarating," Smith expressed. England took advantage of French mistakes to level at halftime, then pushed ahead as Daly's replacement try secured their fourth touchdown right before the final whistle.

The game saw Antoine Dupont and Damian Penaud feature prominently for France, but it was their inability to capitalize in key moments that cost them. The victory over a formidable opponent sets the stage for a crucial upcoming match against Scotland, aiming to build momentum for the championship.

