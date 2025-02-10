Left Menu

Rayhan Thomas and Kyle Westmoreland: Rising Golf Stars Shine in Astara Championship

Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas finished 25th at the Astara Golf Championship with a 10-under total, showing potential despite weekend struggles. Meanwhile, Kyle Westmoreland claimed his first Korn Ferry Tour title, positioning himself for a PGA TOUR return after previous setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bagota | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:13 IST
Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas concluded the Astara Golf Championship tied for 25th, carding an even par 71 in the final round. Despite a solid start with scores of 66 and 64, Thomas faced challenges over the weekend. However, he successfully made his third cut in four starts, which includes a prior top-10 finish in the Bahamas. Now ranked 26th in the standings, he aims for a top 20 spot by the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to secure a TOUR card.

In a parallel success story, Kyle Westmoreland clinched his first Korn Ferry Tour title with a final round score of 1-under 70 at the Country Club de Bogota-Lagos. The former Air Force Captain edged out competition to finish 18-under, just one stroke ahead of Pierceson Coody and Christo Lamprecht. Following struggles in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR, Westmoreland's victory in Colombia marks a significant return, elevating him to No. 3 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List and opening doors for a PGA TOUR comeback.

