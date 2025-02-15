Left Menu

Spain Triumphs Over India 3-1 in FIH Hockey Pro League Clash

In a hard-fought match at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, Spain defeated India 3-1 in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25. Sukhjeet scored for India, while Spain's goals came courtesy of Borja Lacalle, Ignacio Cobos, and Bruno Avila. India aims for a comeback in Sunday's doubleheader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:16 IST
India and Spain in action. (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Spain emerged victorious against India with a 3-1 scoreline in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Sukhjeet was India's sole scorer, while the Spanish side's goals were netted by Borja Lacalle, Ignacio Cobos, and first-timer Bruno Avila, starting their Indian leg on a high note.

India started aggressively, eager to seize an early advantage. The home side employed a high press strategy to restrict Spain's advancement. Despite creating several opportunities, including a penalty corner (PC) opportunity early in the game, India failed to capitalize, resulting in a goalless first quarter.

Spain's persistence paid off with two goals in the second and third quarters, taking a 2-1 lead. Despite India's efforts, their struggles with conversion persisted. Spain's clinching goal came in the final quarter after an aerial pass led to another PC, which Bruno Avila expertly scored. India plans to bounce back in the following match on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

