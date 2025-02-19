Bangladesh's Speed Surge: Rana Revolution and Champions Trophy Hopes

Heading into the Champions Trophy, Bangladesh's skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto exudes optimism, largely due to the emergence of pace bowler Nahid Rana. The 22-year-old has set records, hitting speeds of 152kph, and is expected to bolster the team's fast-bowling attack in their opener against India.

Shanto highlights the significance of all-rounders and spinners, alongside experienced pacers like Taskin Ahmed, in making the team a well-balanced unit capable of challenging any opponent. Reflecting on past victories against formidable sides such as India and Pakistan, Shanto expresses confidence in executing game plans effectively.

With adjustments for different conditions being crucial, Shanto emphasizes the need for adaptability while acknowledging the importance of overseas expertise in honing their fast-bowling skills. The skipper remains optimistic about crowd support in Dubai, enhancing their tactical advantage in the competition.

