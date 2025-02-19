Harry Kane's Injury Setback: Impact on Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's star striker, Harry Kane, is facing a brief hiatus from training after sustaining a minor calf injury, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old's injury, which resulted in internal bleeding, occurred during Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League draw with Celtic. Kane also suffered a minor jaw injury in a collision last weekend during the match against Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite these setbacks, Bayern Munich remains in a strong position, securing a spot in the Champions League last 16 and maintaining an eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

