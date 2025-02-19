Harry Kane's Injury Setback: Impact on Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is set to miss several days of training due to a minor calf injury, causing internal bleeding. He is uncertain about playing against Eintracht Frankfurt. Bayern leads the Bundesliga and progresses to the Champions League last 16 after a 3-2 win over Celtic.
Bayern Munich's star striker, Harry Kane, is facing a brief hiatus from training after sustaining a minor calf injury, the club announced on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old's injury, which resulted in internal bleeding, occurred during Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League draw with Celtic. Kane also suffered a minor jaw injury in a collision last weekend during the match against Bayer Leverkusen.
Despite these setbacks, Bayern Munich remains in a strong position, securing a spot in the Champions League last 16 and maintaining an eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.
