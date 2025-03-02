Left Menu

India Triumphs Over New Zealand in Dubai, Secures Top Spot

India secured a 44-run victory over New Zealand in a low-scoring match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, topping Group A in the Champions Trophy. The team will now face Australia in the semi-finals, while New Zealand battles South Africa in Lahore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 21:58 IST
India Triumphs Over New Zealand in Dubai, Secures Top Spot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a gripping finish at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India bested New Zealand by 44 runs, claiming the top spot in Group A of the Champions Trophy. The thrilling match saw India's bowlers successfully defend a modest score.

Batting first, India managed 249-9, thanks to noteworthy contributions from Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya. New Zealand's Matt Henry led an impressive bowling attack with figures of 5-42, highlighting excellent fielding support.

In response, India's Varun Chakravarthy claimed five wickets, restricting New Zealand to 205 despite a valiant 81 from Kane Williamson. India advances to face Australia in the semi-finals, with New Zealand set to play against South Africa in Lahore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025