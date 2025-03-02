India Triumphs Over New Zealand in Dubai, Secures Top Spot

In a gripping finish at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India bested New Zealand by 44 runs, claiming the top spot in Group A of the Champions Trophy. The thrilling match saw India's bowlers successfully defend a modest score.

Batting first, India managed 249-9, thanks to noteworthy contributions from Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya. New Zealand's Matt Henry led an impressive bowling attack with figures of 5-42, highlighting excellent fielding support.

In response, India's Varun Chakravarthy claimed five wickets, restricting New Zealand to 205 despite a valiant 81 from Kane Williamson. India advances to face Australia in the semi-finals, with New Zealand set to play against South Africa in Lahore.

