Left Menu

Kiwis Gear Up for Champions Trophy Semifinal Against South Africa

Tom Latham expresses confidence in New Zealand's preparation as they face South Africa in the Champions Trophy semifinal. Despite their loss to India, New Zealand draws strength from their recent successes, including a win over South Africa. Latham emphasizes the importance of attitude and preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:02 IST
Kiwis Gear Up for Champions Trophy Semifinal Against South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Senior batsman Tom Latham expressed confidence in New Zealand's upcoming match against South Africa in the Champions Trophy semifinal, despite a recent loss to India. The game is set for Wednesday in Lahore, where New Zealand hopes to replicate their past successes in the tri-series, including a crucial win over South Africa.

Latham noted that the South African team might slightly differ from their previous encounter due to lineup changes. Nevertheless, he emphasized drawing on past experiences from their successful chase in Lahore. Latham insisted that New Zealand's attitude and preparation will be pivotal as they gear up for the semifinal challenge.

Meanwhile, New Zealand had already secured their semifinal spot before facing India, with the tournament schedule set in stone. Latham acknowledged the conditions in Pakistan as slightly slower but expects them to affect the game dynamics minimally. India is up against Australia in the first semifinal matchup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025