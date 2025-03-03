Kiwis Gear Up for Champions Trophy Semifinal Against South Africa

Senior batsman Tom Latham expressed confidence in New Zealand's upcoming match against South Africa in the Champions Trophy semifinal, despite a recent loss to India. The game is set for Wednesday in Lahore, where New Zealand hopes to replicate their past successes in the tri-series, including a crucial win over South Africa.

Latham noted that the South African team might slightly differ from their previous encounter due to lineup changes. Nevertheless, he emphasized drawing on past experiences from their successful chase in Lahore. Latham insisted that New Zealand's attitude and preparation will be pivotal as they gear up for the semifinal challenge.

Meanwhile, New Zealand had already secured their semifinal spot before facing India, with the tournament schedule set in stone. Latham acknowledged the conditions in Pakistan as slightly slower but expects them to affect the game dynamics minimally. India is up against Australia in the first semifinal matchup.

(With inputs from agencies.)