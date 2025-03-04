New Zealand's Positive Momentum Returns for Champions Trophy Semi-final

New Zealand is harnessing the positive momentum from their previous successes in Lahore as they prepare for the Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa. Coach Gary Stead emphasized confidence derived from past performances, particularly from the Pakistan tri-series.

Despite a recent loss to India, the Kiwi squad remains optimistic, largely due to the impressive showing of their pace trio, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, and Will O'Rourke, against South Asian teams. This pace strategy, supplemented by all-rounders, is expected to continue.

The team aims to leverage early and middle-over wickets to curb South Africa's potential batting prowess. With adjustments anticipated in South Africa's lineup, including the potential inclusion of spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, New Zealand is prepared for a tough contest.

