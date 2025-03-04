Left Menu

Pakistan Cricket Squad Shake-up: Rizwan and Babar Out for New Zealand Tour

Captain Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have been dropped from Pakistan's T20 squad for the series against New Zealand. Salman Ali Agha will lead the T20 team, with Shadab Khan as vice-captain. Rizwan retains the ODI captaincy despite recent underperformance in the Champions Trophy.

Lahore | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a surprising turn of events, Captain Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have been dropped from Pakistan's T20 squad for the five-match series against New Zealand. Salman Ali Agha steps in as the new captain, while Shadab Khan has been named vice-captain. The decision comes after a disappointing performance in the recent Champions Trophy.

Despite the setback in the T20 format, Rizwan continues to lead the ODI squad. The selectors have chosen to stick with the majority of the players, avoiding a complete overhaul of the team. Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, however, have been sidelined from the ODI squad.

The Pakistan team will play five T20s and three ODIs in New Zealand, starting March 16. Injuries continue to plague the squad, with opener Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman both ruled out of the tour owing to injuries. The team aims to bounce back after their recent struggles on the international stage.

