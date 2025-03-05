England Revamps Line-up for Italy Clash: Marcus Smith Out, Elliot Daly In
England's rugby team has made significant changes for their Six Nations match against Italy, with Marcus Smith dropped from the line-up. Elliot Daly replaces him, while Jamie George earns his 100th cap. Fraser Dingwall debuts at inside centre as coach Steve Borthwick reconfigures the team.
In a strategic shift, England's rugby team has altered its line-up for the upcoming Six Nations match against Italy. Marcus Smith, initially the team's first-choice number 10, has been omitted from Sunday's squad at Twickenham, with Elliot Daly stepping in as his replacement at fullback.
In a move to further strengthen the team, former captain Jamie George returns to the field at hooker to celebrate his 100th cap, joining the prestigious company of only six other English players who have reached this milestone. Fraser Dingwall is set to make his first start in the championship, playing as inside centre.
Smith's recent performance saw him struggle with kicking duties after being shifted to fullback in recent games, leading Steve Borthwick to reorganize the squad. The restructured line-up includes: Elliot Daly, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Fraser Dingwall, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell, Tom Willis, Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje as captain, Will Stuart, Jamie George, and Ellis Genge.
