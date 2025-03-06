Left Menu

Kerala Cricket Association to build cricket stadium in Kottayam

As per the KCA release, CMS College will provide its existing grounds to KCA for 30 years as part of the agreement. This follows similar projects by KCA at St. Xavier's College, Thumba, and SD College, Alappuzha.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:10 IST
Kerala Cricket Association to build cricket stadium in Kottayam
Layout plan of cricket stadium in Kottayam (Photo: KCA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has signed an agreement with CMS College to construct a modern cricket stadium in Kottayam. Once completed, the venue will host Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) first-class matches, including the Ranji Trophy, as per KCA press release. As per the KCA release, CMS College will provide its existing grounds to KCA for 30 years as part of the agreement. This follows similar projects by KCA at St. Xavier's College, Thumba, and SD College, Alappuzha.

Estimated Cost: Rs 14 crore. First Phase (April 2025 completion) Cricket ground, pavilion, sprinkler system, indoor-outdoor practice facilities, gymnasium, and football ground In Second Phase Installation of floodlights. KCA Secretary Vinod S. Kumar and CMS College Manager & CSI Madhya Kerala Diocese Bishop Rev. Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian signed the agreement. Construction will begin by the end of April and is expected to be completed within a year, added the KCA release.

Kerala recently took part in the final of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season Vidarbha exorcised the ghosts of their 2023-24 heartbreak in the most emphatic way, clinching their third Ranji Trophy title with a commanding performance against Kerala. They fought hard to secure the crucial first-innings lead and then batted for nearly five sessions in the second innings to grind down their opponents. The victory was made even sweeter as it unfolded in front of 3,000 home fans at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, where captain Akshay Wadkar proudly lifted the trophy, as per ESPNcricinfo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025