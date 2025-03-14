Fierce Rivalries Await at ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifiers in Lahore

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 qualifiers are confirmed to take place from April 9 to April 19 in Lahore, Pakistan. The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared that all 15 matches of the round-robin tournament will be hosted at Gaddafi Stadium and Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Stadium.

The top two teams from this tournament will qualify for the upcoming Women's Cricket World Cup in India, happening in October and November. Four full member teams—Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Ireland—are participating, as they did not secure direct qualification through the ICC Women's Championship standings, where they finished between seventh and tenth place.

In addition to these teams, Scotland and Thailand will also compete, based on their rankings in the ICC Women's ODI Team Rankings as of October 28, 2024. Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and host India have already secured their World Cup spots via the ICC Women's Championship.

The tournament will kick off with a double-header on April 9, featuring Pakistan vs. Ireland at Gaddafi Stadium and West Indies vs. Scotland at LCCA. The next day, Bangladesh will face Thailand. ICC CEO Geoff Allardice expressed anticipation for a competitive tournament, which will build momentum ahead of the main event in India.

Key matches include Pakistan versus West Indies on April 14, Ireland against Scotland on April 18, and Pakistan clashing with Bangladesh on April 19. Matches will commence at 09:30 and 14:00 local time for day and day/night games, respectively.

