Indian Super League 2024-25 Playoffs Announced: An Exciting Battle Awaits

The Indian Super League (ISL) announced the 2024-25 playoff dates, with semifinals from April 2-7, and the final on April 12. Mohun Bagan SG won the League Shield again, securing a playoff spot alongside FC Goa and others. The third to sixth-placed teams will compete for the semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Super League (ISL) revealed the schedule for the 2024-25 playoffs on Saturday, keeping fans eagerly anticipating the event. The semifinals will have two legs and will be held from April 2 to April 7, with the grand finale scheduled for April 12.

The league stage concluded on March 12, cementing the playoff spots. Teams like Mohun Bagan SG, who made history by clinching the League Shield consecutively, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Mumbai City FC have all confirmed their presence in the playoffs.

The playoffs' format will see the third to sixth-ranked teams fighting it out in single-legged knockout matches to determine semifinalists alongside Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa. The final showdown will take place at the venue of the higher-ranked team on April 12, promising an electrifying finish to the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

