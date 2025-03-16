England Thrashes Wales in Record 68-14 Six Nations Victory

England showcased a stellar performance, decimating Wales 68-14, their largest ever winning margin over Wales. This emphatic win concluded their Six Nations campaign on a triumphant note, leaving them with a chance to clinch the title, pending France's outcome against Scotland.

The match in Cardiff was marked by a barrage of ten tries from England, significantly surpassing their previous best in a 2003 World Cup warm-up. Ben Curry, named man of the match, expressed immense satisfaction in delivering such a victory for the team and their loyal fans.

Despite Wales' initial hopes of a turn-around victory, their efforts were quashed early on by England's relentless attack, led by tries from Maro Itoje and debutants. England finished their campaign with high hopes, reliant on an upset in Paris for a potential championship triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)