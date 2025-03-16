England Thrashes Wales in Record 68-14 Six Nations Victory
England delivered a crushing 68-14 defeat to Wales in the Six Nations, marking their best performance in years. The victory included ten tries, with notable performances by Ben Curry and Maro Itoje. England hopes for the title if France fails against Scotland. Wales extends their losing streak.
England showcased a stellar performance, decimating Wales 68-14, their largest ever winning margin over Wales. This emphatic win concluded their Six Nations campaign on a triumphant note, leaving them with a chance to clinch the title, pending France's outcome against Scotland.
The match in Cardiff was marked by a barrage of ten tries from England, significantly surpassing their previous best in a 2003 World Cup warm-up. Ben Curry, named man of the match, expressed immense satisfaction in delivering such a victory for the team and their loyal fans.
Despite Wales' initial hopes of a turn-around victory, their efforts were quashed early on by England's relentless attack, led by tries from Maro Itoje and debutants. England finished their campaign with high hopes, reliant on an upset in Paris for a potential championship triumph.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Wales
- Six Nations
- Rugby
- Ben Curry
- Maro Itoje
- France
- Scotland
- Cardiff
- Victory