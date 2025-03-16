Left Menu

Bielle-Biarrey's Historic Try Matches Century-Old Record

France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey has equaled a century-old record in the Six Nations by scoring his eighth try against Scotland, matching records set by Cyril Lowe and Ian Smith in the early 20th century. Additionally, Thomas Ramos set a new record as France's all-time top scorer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 02:52 IST
In an impressive athletic feat, France's winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey matched a century-old record in the Six Nations by scoring his eighth try during the final game against Scotland. This achievement equals the records of England's Cyril Lowe and Scotland's Ian Smith, who did the same in 1914 and 1925, respectively.

Meanwhile, in another record-breaking moment for the French team, Thomas Ramos became the all-time top scorer for France. Ramos surpassed the previous record of 436 points set by Frederic Michalak, a milestone held from 2001 to 2015, with a conversion and two penalties during the match.

These achievements highlight the exceptional talent and skill present in the current French rugby team, building on a rich legacy of sporting excellence and pushing the boundaries of what is possible on the field.

